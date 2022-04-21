Rapper Denning Edem Hotor who performs under the name Ayigbe Edem is on cloud nine after meeting President Akufo-Addo.

Edem paid a courtesy call on the president to discuss the way forward for the creative arts industry.

This comes after he had registered his displeasure with the system and the economic hardship the good people of Ghana are facing.

The rapper, in a series of tweets, called out the president for failing to stick to the very mandate for which he was elected – to improve the standard of living of his citizens.

The opportunity presented itself for Edem to speak face-to-face to the president when he showed up in his abode.

Videos he uploaded of their meeting captured them in a hearty talk in which he said President Akufo-Addo “really appreciated the input”.

Their conversation was crowned with a handshake of agreement.