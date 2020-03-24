Nigerian singer, Simi, is of the view that Nigeria should be under lock-down amidst the number of coronavirus cases rising in the country.

According to her, the only language Nigerians can understand is fear, hence the need not to spread fear will only increase the number of infections in the country.

Taking to Twitter to pour out her frustrations, she said:

Don’t spread fear, they said. At this point, we might need to change that strategy because the only thing Nigerians respect more than religion is fear. Everything needs to shut be down. Not later. Now!

The country has been shut down for less trivial things before etc…somehow we got by. Now let’s do it for something way more important. For our lives. We’ve been governing ourselves on a lot of things that matter for a while now, we have no choice but to continue. Please.

If they insist on going to church, show them the stories of churches abroad where the virus spread. These religious heads need to start being more responsible. People respect you – ACT LIKE YOU DESERVE THE RESPECT. Be compassionate and tell your followers to stay home.

