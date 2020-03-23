Fast-rising Ghanaian-based Nigerian artiste, KashBoy, has revealed how he gets motivation from Ghanaian musicians.



Kashboy believes most legendary artistes in Ghana are the pace-setters of African music; hence his decision to look up to them for hit songs.

KashBoy, who mentioned the likes of E.T. Mensah, Kojo Antwi, added he listens to ace group VVIP as his daily dose of motivation.



Explaining what makes him prefer Ghanaian songs just like Nigeria songs, he hinted his motivators take time to compose their songs and produce excellent rhythm to go with them.



“They were real musicians in Africa who brought these sounds we enjoy now so we need to tap into their intelligence. We need to go back to the roots and come back with newer stuff,” he said in an exclusive interview with Adomonline.com

Kashboy is looking forward to collaborations with top Ghanaian acts in order to establish his songs in the heart of Ghanaians.