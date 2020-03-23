FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Kumasi Asante Kotoko for failing to make a $180,000 payment to Esperance.

Striker Emmanuel Clottey joined Asante Kotoko from the Tunisian side but the Ghana Premier League side has failed to pay the transfer fee.

It was reported earlier of the fine given out by FIFA to Kotoko for the wrongful signing of Emmanuel Clottey.

Kotoko did not make the payment and now have just six days to put up a defense, together with Emmanuel Clottey.

READ ALSO

The case will be submitted to a member of the FIFA disciplinary committee on April 6, 2020.

FIFA warned Kotoko that if they do not put up their defense within the six days indicated, they will decide on the case using the file in their possession.

Asante Kotoko may be relegated from the Ghana Premier League should they fail to settle the said amount.