Special Advisor to President Nana Akufo-Addo on health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, is pleading with family members of persons mandatorily quarantined following the president’s directive to stop demanding for the release of their relatives.

Dr Nsiah-Asare made the plea on Asempa FM’s Eko Sii Sen on Monday, March 23, 2020.

According to him, the mandatory quarantine is needed to ensure that further spread of the novel coronavirus in the country is checked.

He revealed that some family members of quarantined persons tried taking their relatives from the hotels they were quarantined.

“Family members demanding that their relatives be released from the hotels in which they are being quarantined should stop, they should let them be, its for their own good. Yesternight, some family members tried taking their relatives out of the quarantine zone but the police and military personnel stopped them,” he said.

The advisor to the president on health revealed that over 1,200 individuals, including some foreign nationals, had been quarantined in hotels in the capital at the expense of the government.