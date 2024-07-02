Presidential Advisor on health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has hinted at the government’s plans to provide housing facilities for primary healthcare professionals across the country.

Speaking at the Primary Health Care Series organised by the Africa Higher Education Health Collaborative, KNUST, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, he said many private companies have shown interest in the project.

“We’re negotiating with a lot of private sector companies. They have all shown interest. So very soon you’ll see us cutting the sod for these projects. It will be across the country,” he said optimistically.

Dr Nsiah-Asare was speaking on the topic: ‘Ghana’s march towards achieving universal healthcare coverage.’

For the purpose of accountability, Dr. Nsiah-Asare advocated for a governing board for every health facility.

“People will know that they’re accountable not just to somebody in Accra, but to somebody within the community,” he noted.

Dr Nsiah-Asare also believes that health insurance must be strengthened to cover basic primary healthcare services. Local manufacturing of medical consumables will be essential in this direction.

“Most drugs and non-drug consumables are imported into the country. So, we cannot continue like that,” he said.

The Liaison Officer of the Africa Higher Education Health Collaborative, KNUST, Dr Mrs. Princess Ruhama Acheampong, echoed the group’s initiatives in augmenting the government’s efforts towards building a robust primary healthcare sector.

“Listening to Dr Nsiah-Asare, he has shed more light on our activities, and anyone who has been a part will attest to the impact this is making.

“With the efforts the government is putting in place, we know that there are also complementary projects that are helping to achieve our goals. As stakeholders, we believe that is what the government expects of us,” she said.

