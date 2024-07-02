Lawyer Kwame Gyan, lead counsel for the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, has accused Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of Parliament’s ad-hoc committee that probed the controversial plot to remove the IGP, of biased conduct during the probe into the controversial recording.

In an interview with JoyNews on Monday, July 1, Kwame Gyan claimed that Mr. Atta Akyea, who should remain neutral, has shown bias and has his own agenda.

He pointed to the Chairman’s behaviour following the release of the committee’s report as evidence supporting his suspicions.

Mr Gyan stated that the IGP has been vindicated and that any attempts by the chairman to tarnish his reputation will not succeed.

“What has happened has fully confirmed our nightmare that the chairman had his own agenda and he was on a frolic of his own way outside of the remit of the committee and we have been vindicated.”

“We have been in the practice of the house for long. The chairman appointed by the Speaker had no original vote. So Atta Akyea’s vote is only a casting vote if there was a tie and there wasn’t. So far as we are concerned, this report is a unanimous report,” he stated.

The committee has experienced significant internal conflict following the submission of its report to Parliament, which was not signed by the Chairman. All seven members of the committee however, signed the report.

JoyNews has learned that, Samuel Atta Akyea disagrees with the findings and conclusions of the other members and had wanted the committee to invite more witnesses after allegations were made against the IGP, including claims that he supervised extra-judicial killings.

But the IGP has denied these allegations.

It is also understood that Samuel Atta Akyea plans to present his report to the House, detailing his reservations about the initial report.

Additionally, he has reportedly denied authorising the report that has been laid before the House.