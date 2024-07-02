A building has suddenly collapsed, killing two toddlers at Gomoa Osamkrom in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region.

The deceased are a year-old girl and her month-old brother.

The unfortunate incident happened on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests their mother, Sophia Arthur stepped out to bathe after feeding them.

Sophia said she heard a terrifying sound and rushed out of the bathhouse only to find the entire building on the ground.

Some residents came around to help the family remove the blocks to rescue the kids from the rubbles but were already dead.

Their bodies have been deposited at the Agona Sweden Government Hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of the collapse.

ALSO READ: