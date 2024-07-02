Hearts of Oak coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has said his team will not follow the example of their rivals, Asante Kotoko and do a mass player exodus strategy.

The Porcupine Warriors, after a disappointing season, have parted ways with 21 players.

In contrast, Hearts of Oak managed to survive the 2023/24 season by securing a dramatic 3-2 victory over Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, finishing the season with 45 points.

Looking ahead to the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, Ouattara, who signed a two-and-a-half-year contract midway through the last season, believes that retaining the core of the team is key to their improvement.

“You are sacking 100 and bringing 200, what are the results?” he questioned in an interview with SportsObama TV.

“Let us go slowly. When you go slowly, you have a 100% chance to achieve something. Sacking 11, 22, 100 players, and bringing in 100 to start again is a waste of money,” he added.

Meanwhile, midfielder Ibrahim Salifu has left Hearts of Oak after failing to renew his contract.

The club is reportedly interested in signing former Kotoko midfielder Enoch Morrison and ex-Bechem United forward Augustine Okrah.