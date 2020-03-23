The Accra Metropolitan Assembly on Monday carried out a fumigation exercise across designated markets in the Greater Accra region.

The exercise, under the auspices of the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry, was in partnership with Zoomlion and personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The exercise, according to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, was to help enhance hygienic conditions in the markets amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Over 1,000 markets and shops were shut to pave way for the exercise and are expected to be opened on Tuesday for normal business activities.

Adomonline.com’s Gershon Mortey took to the field to capture scenes from the exercise which was carried out at Mallam Atta, Nima, Alajo, Maamobi, Ayikidi markets and Kwame Nkrumah Circle’s Tip Toe lane.

Watch pictures from the exercise below:

Fumigators in a briefing ahead of the exercise

Ayawaso West MCE leads market fumigation exercise

Personnel of Ghana Armed Forces and Zoomlion

Fumigation on-going

Personnel warding off pedestrians to pave way for exercise

A view from Kwame Nkrumah circle

The empty streets of Kwame Nkrumah circle

Young boy admiring the exercise

Trader sleeping in front o f his shop