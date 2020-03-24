The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, has announced that Ghana’s case count of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 52.

He made the announcement at a press briefing at the Ministry of Information on Tuesday.

According to him, the 25 new cases were recorded from travelers into Ghana who were put under government’s mandatory quarantine.

As a way of assisting those who have tested positive, the Health Minister said the government had deployed psychologists to talk to them as it prepares to hand them over to those in charge of case management.

According to him, those in quarantine who may not be found to be positive will continue to be quarantined till the 14-day mandatory period elapses.

He said government had made available adequate rooms and various centres to take care of all those who may test positive.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister, said testing was still ongoing for all the arrivals who have been quarantined.

This means the numbers could rise.

The quarantine is part of directives from the Jubilee House on Sunday.