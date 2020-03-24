The Bureau of Public Safety is calling for a partial lock down of regions that have recorded cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Executive Director of the Bureau, Nana Yaw Akwada, speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Tuesday, named Greater Accra and Ashanti regions as the two regions that needed to be under lock down.

“Looking at the trend in Ghana, you realise that the cases keep rising and there is no logic in wanting to record hundreds of cases before announcing a lock down. We are not advocating for a national lock down but a partial one involving the affected two regions,” he said.

“And when these two regions are under lock down, government should allow the functioning of only essential services for the next 21 days,” he said.

Ghana has recorded three more cases of the deadly coronavirus and a second death after the demise of the Lebanese in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital.

The 61-year-old Lebanese male trader and resident in Kumasi was unwell and reported to a health facility with symptoms of fever (temp 39.4 degrees Celcius), and cough. He died some few days after he tested positive for COVID-19.

A second death from the virus has been confirmed by the Ghana Health Service, events surrounding the demise of the second victim are, however, unknown.

So far, the only two regions in the country reported to have recorded cases of the global pandemic are the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions.