Special Advisor on Health to the President, Anthony Nsiah Asare has revealed plans are underway for markets to run a shift system amid the covid-19 pandemic in Ghana.

This follows a disinfection exercise carried out on Monday in about 137 markets in the central business capital, Accra.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Dr Nsiah Asare explained plans are far advanced on the initiative and expected to be rolled out soon.

He stressed the shift system forms part of efforts to enhance social distancing in the market places in the fight against covid-19.

“I admit businesses will be affected as profit margins and sales will reduce but this is for our own good,” he said.

Meanwhile, he added President Akufo-Addo will officially announce the development soon as all discussions have been completed.