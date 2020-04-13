Traders at the Mafi Kumasi markets have defied orders of the closure of two major markets in the Central Tongu District of the Volta region.

The assembly had ordered the closure of the markets following the disregard of the social distancing protocol put in by the assembly.

The region has recorded nine cases which forced the assembly to order the closure of the two markets today but hundreds of traders, mostly women, defied the order and massed up today which is a market day.

This forced the assembly to deploy the security into the markets leaving the market women with no option than to run for their lives.

District Chief Executive of Central Tongu, Thomas Moore Zonyrah, said the assembly is doing it’s best to decongest the markets and will not spare any recalcitrant trader.