Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has lost his uncle to the deadly novel coronavirus in London.

The NDC stalwart, who disclosed this in a tweet, reiterated the need for the politicisation of the deadly coronavirus outbreak to be halted.

Koku Anyidoho, Former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC

Mr Anyidoho believes the world is not playing politics with the virus which has affected most countries and seems to be bringing the world on its knees.

ALSO READ:

“I’ve chosen not to play politics with COVID-19 because the world is not playing politics with it. Also from a very personal level, an uncle of mine has lost his life in London to it.

“Let us not play politics with it lest we live to regret. Blessed Easter Sunday to one and all,” his tweet read.

Read the tweet below: