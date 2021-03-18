Traders have left designated sheds, invaded the streets near markets in the Tema Metropolis.

Their actions have consequently impeded vehicular and pedestrian movement, forcing Metropolitan Assembly authorities to call for sanity.

Mr Charles Kobina Amos, the Coordinator of Tema markets, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tema on Wednesday noted that the assembly was concerned about the development.

“What traders are doing now is to sell on the streets, especially along the road that links Presbyterian Church to Ghana Commercial Bank. Meanwhile, lots of them have sheds in the market but prefer to sell on the streets”.

He explained that some of the traders offload their wares from big trucks parked along the road, blocking and causing human and vehicular traffic on that stretch of road.

According to Amos, the assembly had created a satellite market at the Twedaase park, where traders without sheds at the main market were expected to ply their trade yet they choose to sell on the road.

“We have put a signpost and made demarcations as to where they should be and they must use the main and satellite market in order to keep the city clean,” he said.

He said the TMA had directed the traders to vacate the streets immediately in order to avoid any unforeseen accident their actions may cause.

“The assembly will not wait for trouble before it responds so they must go because within a twinkle of an eye, there could be an accident,” he observed.

He said for the past weeks the assembly has been pleading with them to leave but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

“We will go-round with vans to engage them for the last time before applying force to evacuate them,” he said.