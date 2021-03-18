A Kano bride, who faked her kidnap because she didn’t want her wedding to hold, has explained why she made the decision.

It was reported earlier that Amina Gwani Danzarga was kidnapped 48 hours to her wedding, while on her way back from Dorayi quarters where she went to drop her exam card.

Recounting how the incident occurred, her uncle said:

“Hours after she was declared missing, we received two different text messages, the first one was a threat not to call the girl’s number again and the second one was sent to her younger brother requesting to put her in their prayers as the other lady who was allegedly kidnapped together had been killed.

“We have not received any message again as her number is not going through. We are only praying to Allah Almighty to reveal anyone that has a hand in this kidnapping.”

However, the police busted the staged act days after. Kano police spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, revealed that the lady went into hiding because she did not want the wedding to hold.

She also confessed to this in an interview with Daily Trust and also revealed that she took the decision because she did not want the wedding to hold.

She said:

“I don’t love the guy, that is why I took that decision… Although I was the one that showed him to my parents.”

The Kano lady further disclosed that she respects her parents very much, which was why she couldn’t inform them of her sudden change of mind about her suitor.

The lady, who blamed the act on the devil and also apologised to her parents and her husband-to-be, added that she now loves her husband-to-be more than before and is ready to live with him peacefully for the rest of her life.