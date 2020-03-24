Pope Francis amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has brought about a ban on public gatherings, has urged that people should pray on their own.

According to him, people do not need to see a priest before they seek forgiveness of sins following the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pope in a video on instagram, while delivering a sermon, said people must be able to seek God’s face directly because God is their Father, adding they should genuinely open their heart and confess their sins to God.

He was speaking in relation to what catechism teaches about prayers and confession before a Priest.

Meanwhile, Italy is currently in a partial lock down due to the virus which has killed many to the point that the country has surpassed China where it first broke out in death toll and confirmed cases.