Pope Francis amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has brought about a ban on public gatherings, has urged that people should pray on their own.

According to him, people do not need to see a priest before they seek forgiveness of sins following the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ:

The Pope in a video on instagram, while delivering a sermon, said people must be able to seek God’s face directly because God is their Father, adding they should genuinely open their heart and confess their sins to God.

He was speaking in relation to what catechism teaches about prayers and confession before a Priest.

Meanwhile, Italy is currently in a partial lock down due to the virus which has killed many to the point that the country has surpassed China where it first broke out in death toll and confirmed cases.

View this post on Instagram

PT: Eu sei que muitos de vocês se confessam para a Páscoa a fim de se reconciliar com Deus. Mas muitos me dirão hoje: “Mas, padre, onde posso encontrar um sacerdote, um confessor? Não se pode sair de casa! E eu quero fazer as pazes com o Senhor, quero que Ele me abrace, que o meu Pai me abrace. O que posso fazer se não encontro um sacerdote?”. Você faz o que diz o Catecismo. É muito claro: se você não encontra um sacerdote para se confessar,Nfale com Deus, ele é seu Pai. Diga-lhe a verdade: “Senhor, eu fiz isso e aquilo. Perdoa-me”. Peça-lhe perdão de todo o coração, com o Ato de Contrição e prometa-lhe: “Depois, eu vou me confessar, mas perdoa-me agora”. E logo você retornará à graça de Deus. ES: Sé que muchos de ustedes con motivo de la Pascua van al confesarse para reencontrarse con Dios. Pero muchos me dirán hoy: “Padre, ¿cómo puedo encontrar un sacerdote, un confesor, si no se puede salir de casa? Y yo quiero hacer las paces con el Señor, quiero que Él me abrace, quiero que mi Papá me abrace… ¿Qué puedo hacer si no encuentro sacerdotes?”. Haz lo que dice el Catecismo. Es muy claro: si no encuentras un sacerdote para confesarte, habla con Dios, que es tu Padre, y dile la verdad: “Señor, he hecho esto, esto, esto… ¡Perdóname!”. Pídele perdón con todo tu corazón, con el Acto de Dolor, y prométele: “Me confesaré cuando pueda,”. Y volverás a estar en gracia de Dios inmediatamente. FR: Je sais que beaucoup d'entre vous, pour Pâques, vont se confesser pour se retrouver avec Dieu. Mais beaucoup me diront aujourd'hui : "Mais mon Père, où puis-je trouver un prêtre, un confesseur, pourquoi ne puis-je pas quitter la maison ? Et je veux faire la paix avec le Seigneur, je veux qu'Il m'embrasse, je veux que mon père m'embrasse… Que puis-je faire si je ne trouve pas de prêtres ? Vous faites ce que dit le Catéchisme. C'est très clair : si tu ne trouves pas un prêtre pour te confesser, parle à Dieu, il est ton père, et dis-lui la vérité : "Seigneur, j'ai fait ceci, cela, cela … Pardonne-moi", et demande-lui pardon de tout mon cœur, avec l'Acte de contrition et promets-lui : "Je me confesserai plus tard". Et immédiatement, vous reviendrez à la grâce de Dieu.

A post shared by Pope Francis (@franciscus) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR