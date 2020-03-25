Dancehall act, Samini, has advised people who think Ghana has legalised marijuana for recreational purposes to think twice about the subject.

Last week, Ghana’s parliament passed a bill to allow the use of some cannabis for medicinal and industrial purposes.

The move was greeted with joy with many celebrities such as Shatta Wale, Yaa Pono among others sharing their views on how it will boost the economy.

But, Samini, in his latest tweet, said many took it to the extreme thinking it had been legalised for everyone to use or plant in their homes.

Taking to his Twitter, where he pleaded with fans who were already elated about smoking in public, he said:

The #Hemp has been legalized for health and industrial purposes. Pls if you are not into the health and industrial benefits of the #hemp then you are not part of this exercise and Will be a criminal if caught in possession or using #staywoke. It’s not legal to smoke it yet pls.

In another video he provided education to the masses who couldn’t decipher the difference between medical and recreational marijuana.

