Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, the beautiful wife John Dumelo, has told the story of how her love affair with the actor started.

According to Gifty, she knew Dumelo so many years before they finally got married in 2018.

Narrating her story in a post on social media, Gifty indicated that the actor chased her for a while but she was playing hard to get.

In the photo, Gifty could be seen wearing a pink top over black skirt.

It was while she was sharing this throwback photo that Mrs Dumelo, narrated their story. “So @johndumelo1 took this picture of me almost 8years ago when he drove all the way from the USA just to see me in Canada …I was flexing him plenty but look at me now❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned the photo.

