A Nigerian artiste has slashed off 30% of his tenants’ annual rent because of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to CDQ, born Sodiq Abubaker Yusuf, many people’s businesses have been affected by the outbreak which in turn has taken a dig at their income.

The rapper wrote, on Instagram, that he and his brother decided together to lessen the burdens of some families using their properties at this crucial time by taking off three months worth of their rent.

“There has to be a way we can be rational and fair to ourselves to make life easy for our fellow humans…because against all odds…we are all we’ve got,” CDQ wrote.

He stated that he is hoping his actions commence a movement that will influence people to make life easy for others when they can.