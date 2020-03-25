Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has donated 3,000 pieces of face masks to the Ridge Hospital to help protect the health workers from the COVID-19.

Mr Agyapong, handing over the items, said the gesture was in line with the observance of the preventive measures of the disease.

“Since Ridge Hospital is one of the designated centres for COVID-19, it was in the right direction to donate same”, he said, adding that, there were 7,000 more which would be given to other designated centres and other health centres.

The MP pledged that government Health Centres across Ghana would have their fair share of his widow’s mite, especially when 100,000 more of the masks as well as gloves he was expecting have arrived in the country.

Mr Agyapong said Ghana should not wait for the disease to get out of hand and asked all to go by all the preventive measures to curb the situation.

“Let’s be careful how it is handled, more education should be done and personnel should be the first taken care of,” he said.

Mr Agyapong advised the citizenry not to shun their family who had been infected but show them love whilst they also took care of themselves.

He appealed to government to check certain commercial vehicles practices that exposed commuters to COVID-19.

Dr Emmanuel Srofenyoh, Medical Director of the Hospital, praised the benefactor for the gesture and called on others to emulate the kindness.

He said the items had come at the right time and it would enhance service delivery.

Dr Ralph Armah, Clinical Director and a Senior Specialist, said the Hospital would need 1.5 million of the face masks for the next five months and called on benevolent individuals and organisations to support the health officials.

