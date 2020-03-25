The Narok County emergency response committee has forced a woman who jetted back into the country from Sweden on Wednesday to quarantine after members of the public raised the alarm.

Residents of Lenana Estate in Narok town raised fears that she may be at risk of spreading Coronavirus.

Narok County Commissioner, Samuel Kimiti and CEC Morgan Siloma confirmed the incident, saying the woman is the wife of a local pastor.

Forcibly isolated

She is now forcibly quarantined at the Narok Referral Hospital where she will remain for 14 days.

The emergency team stormed her home on Monday morning accompanied by a team from the public health department and police to flush out the 59-year-old woman.

Mr. Kimiti said authorities are also tracking down members of her family and faithful of the church who welcomed her when she arrived and interacted with her in a thanksgiving ceremony at the church on Sunday.

They could also be forced to quarantine.