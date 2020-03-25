A man, who filmed himself licking a toilet bowl in the ‘coronavirus challenge’, is now reportedly ill in hospital with the deadly disease.

In bizarre footage posted on TikTok, the man can be seen placing his mouth around the bowl and extending his tongue.

According to Piers Morgan on GMB, the same man is now receiving treatment.

The presenter said: “You may remember also the other idiot, this is also in America, as part of the coronavirus challenge some morons are doing, went into his local toilet cubicle and licked the bowl.

“I think this called karma – he’s got coronavirus.”

The so-called ‘coronavirus challenge’ – which sees people share videos online of themselves licking objects in public places – has been slammed as “highly irresponsible” by health experts.

Shocking videos have been shared across various social media platforms in direct contradiction to official advice to stop the Covid-19 spread.

The craze began after a TikTok influencer shared a clip of herself licking a plane toilet seat as someone says “it’s corona time”.

She told Metro: “I was tired of that b***h corona getting more publicity than ME. I’m the real celebrity.”