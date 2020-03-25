The consequences of ‘speak a good word or remain silent’ as the saying goes is heavily dawning on pastor Brian Amoateng, who has received lashing from some Ghanaians for comments made over sanitisers.

In a Facebook Live, pastor Amoateng asked Ghanaians to buy their own sanitisers instead of relying on churches and pastors to provide their needs, adding their offertory goes to God rather than the pockets of men.

The comments infuriated some Ghanaians who did not spare him some respect.

Though he apologised over his comments, netizens are yet to understand he is human who is bound to make mistakes.

A host of those critics were some celebrities, the likes of Afia Schwarzenegger, Efia Odo, Sister Derby and Salma Mumin who expressed their utter disgust about his utterances.

Afia Schwarzenegger, without mincing words, jabbed the pastor for suggesting she should defend him and post his unqualified apology on her social media platforms.