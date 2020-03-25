Though he apologised over his comments, netizens are yet to understand he is human who is bound to make mistakes

The consequences of ‘speak a good word or remain silent’ as the saying goes is heavily dawning on pastor Brian Amoateng, who has received lashing from some Ghanaians for comments made over sanitisers.

In a Facebook Live, pastor Amoateng asked Ghanaians to buy their own sanitisers instead of relying on churches and pastors to provide their needs, adding their offertory goes to God rather than the pockets of men.

The comments infuriated some Ghanaians who did not spare him some respect.

RELATED

Though he apologised over his comments, netizens are yet to understand he is human who is bound to make mistakes.

A host of those critics were some celebrities, the likes of Afia Schwarzenegger, Efia Odo, Sister Derby and Salma Mumin who expressed their utter disgust about his utterances.

Afia Schwarzenegger, without mincing words, jabbed the pastor for suggesting she should defend him and post his unqualified apology on her social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram

Go to the shop and buy one yourself? You give to God? God does not need our money or burnt offerings. All God wants is our worship. Worship comes in many forms. Worship can be shown in the way you treat people. Do you men of God not know Altruism. And in the end he says go and buy sanitizers yourself. You see the problem is not about buying the sanitizer, the problem is the price of sanitizers has increased soooo much that low income working people can’t even afford. He says “You give to God”. How do you think God receives this giving? Is it not thru people? What you give to your brother is what you have GIVEN to GOD! I made a suggestion that the MEGA church, you know the one that the pastors drives more than 3 cars with more than 2 houses in different countries. Mega church pastors who own jets and etc should give back and you’re complaining. Pathetic people that call themselves men of God. WAKE UP, THESE “MEN OF GOD” DONT GIVE A FUCK ABOUT YOU! Proverbs 19:17 “Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the LORD, and he will reward them for what they have done. Hosea 6:6 “I don't want your sacrifices—I want your love; I don't want your offerings—I want you to know me.”

A post shared by Efia Odo (@efia_odo) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR