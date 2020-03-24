Motivational Speaker and President of IYES Ghana has rendered an apology over comments he made which suggested it is the responsibility of the government to provide sanitisers to citizens and not the churches.

Dr Brian Amoateng believes his comments, which was in relation to a specific question a social media user asked, has been misunderstood.

According to him, he has personally given about 100 hand sanitisers to some youth, church members and other needy persons and cannot be against such a move.

In a Facebook video to clarify his comments which has received a lot of backlash, he said his comments meant it is not the sole responsibility of the churches to make such supplies.

Watch the video below: