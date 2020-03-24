Motivational Speaker and President of IYES Ghana has rendered an apology over comments he made which suggested it is the responsibility of the government to provide sanitisers to citizens and not the churches.

Dr Brian Amoateng believes his comments, which was in relation to a specific question a social media user asked, has been misunderstood.

According to him, he has personally given about 100 hand sanitisers to some youth, church members and other needy persons and cannot be against such a move.

In a Facebook video to clarify his comments which has received a lot of backlash, he said his comments meant it is not the sole responsibility of the churches to make such supplies.

I AM VERY SORRY.

My attention has been drawn to a section of a live video I did dubbed “questions and answers” on Facebook and a comment I made about Churches giving out sanitizers.I wish to put on record that i am not against churches giving out sanitizers to its members and even extending to the community at large. Indeed the church exist to support the community.My discussion and comments was in relation to a question asked by one of our live audience about the church having the sole responsibility of providing hand sanitizers to it members since members give offerings all the time.My explanation was on the basis that the church cannot be seen to be the only or sole institution to do that and that members also had a role to play as well as the government . It was in this light that I made my comment .I have personally given about 100 hand sanitizers to some youth , church members and other needy persons.I however apologize if this point did not come clearly in my interactions on the live feed on Facebook. Keep safe under the shadow of the almighty .PASTOR BRIAN AMOATENGiYES.

