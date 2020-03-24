Actor and fashion designer, Elikem Kumordzie, has given update on some unpleasant situations he is facing under government’s mandatory quarantine.

His quarantine comes at the back of his flight return from South Africa after President Nana Akufo-Addo had issued a travel ban.

Upon his panic return, his was subjected to government’s quarantine, a situation he commended the government for.

However, just two days in isolation, Mr Kumordzie has encountered a room full of challenges from the hotel management, making him sick with worry.

“I am upset they put the breakfast on the floor, I mean the bare floor and it didn’t make sense to me.

“It is as if people and those who work in the hotel want to discriminate against you yet they are the ones who will probably give you the virus,” he lamented in a lengthy Instagram post.

SEE ALSO

He revealed that the whole quarantine makes him scared and put him in a state of paranoia. He urged Ghanaians to stay safe as the outbreak intensifies.

Mr Kumordzi, though yet to receive results for his coronavirus test, disclosed he had been experiencing some flu-like symptoms even before arriving in the country.

“I’ve been feeling a little funny here and there; I’ve had a headache, sneezed while in South Africa two to three days ago,” he confessed.