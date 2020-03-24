Parliament has directed all non – essential staff to go home until further notice over the Coronavirus scare.
A statement, signed by Speaker Professor Mike Ocquaye, asked staff who are not involved in the day-to-day running of activities in the House to take a break until the Coronavirus scare is over.
Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, announced this earlier today as he sought to get the House to continue sitting until 6:pm.
READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW: