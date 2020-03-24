It has emerged that the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga is part of the eight legislators asked to self-quarantine.

In a letter to him from the acting clerk of Parliament, Cyril Nsiah, Parliament urged him to keep away from the precincts of parliament until 27th March.

The letter, cited by Adomonline.com, also urged him to report to the medical director in Parliament for review before he resumes duty in the House.

