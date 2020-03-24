Minister of Communications and Member of Parliament For Ablekuma West, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has confessed to her husband, Sam Ekuful, how she was feeling as she waited for his coronavirus test results.

Mr Ekuful tested negative recently for coronavirus. He had been quarantined after his return from the United Kingdom.



His specimen was sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, University of Ghana, for test. The results returned negative.



His wife had announced to the media how he had been quarantined and that the family was placing his food at the door for him to pick.



But she took to Facebook on Tuesday, March 24, a day after the results came to confess how she felt.



According to her, “Confession: I was on tenterhooks awaiting your Covid-19 results for which you tested negative.”



She added that “my fear; how do I hug him on his birthday?



“I owe you all the hugs in life today Sam. Happy birthday my dear husband,” she said.

