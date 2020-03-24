Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central in the Central region, Kennedy Agyapong, has taken a contrary position to government’s approach in handling the Covid-19 pandemic by calling for a partial lock-down of the country to minimise the spread.

The call comes hours after the government’s latest announcement of 25 positive cases out of the 185 tests results readily available.

Addressing the media in Madina where he donated medical supplies including 2,000 beds to the health ministry, the MP argued, commercial vehicles, popularly known as trotro, serve as a fertile breeding ground for the spread of the virus and has called on the government to temporarily suspend their operations as a precautionary measure.

So far, some 1,030 people are on mandatory quarantine since the President’s last national address when he announced closure of all sea and land boarders as one of the many steps targeted at preventing the spread of the virus.

Ghana now has recorded a total of 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases, awaiting results of the remaining one 160 samples.

The MP described as scary, the exponential nature the country’s cases are turning out.

Responding to questions by JoyNews’ Latif Iddrisu on the impact of a lock-down on the economy, the MP said, “we have to do a partial lock-down for the meantime and if the situation escalates, we have to have a total lock-down.”

He urged the administration to prioritise the safety and right to life of Ghanaians over the economic gains arguing, “the world’s economy is collapsing but we can bounce back if the people are healthy.”

Items donated by the MP included 100,000 pieces of face masks, gloves, and sanitisers to Frontline workers and first Responders.

The items are expected to be distributed to all 16 regions with a chunk of them going to the national capital of Accra.