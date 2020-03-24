United Kingdom-based Ghanaian gospel singer and preacher, Sonnie Badu, has celebrated his beautiful wife Annie Badu as she marks her birthday today, March 24, 2020.
Sonnie Badu penned a very romantic love letter to his wife which has warmed the hearts of his fans on social media.
On his Instagram page, Sonnie Badu shared a beautiful photo of his wife Annie saying that in the midst of the chaos, there is something to thank God for and celebrate about.
A big HAPPY BIRTHDAY to you my queen. In the midst of this chaos there is something to thank God for and celebrate about. May you age stronger and stronger and today myself, the kids and the entire church wishes you a happy birthday. Enjoy your day and I love you … #AnnieBadu #FirstLady