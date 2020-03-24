United Kingdom-based Ghanaian gospel singer and preacher, Sonnie Badu, has celebrated his beautiful wife Annie Badu as she marks her birthday today, March 24, 2020.

Sonnie Badu penned a very romantic love letter to his wife which has warmed the hearts of his fans on social media.

Read stories

20 people attend couple’s simple wedding amid public gathering ban [watch]

Coronavirus: Singer Simi goes against hashtag #SpreadCalmNotFear, here’s why

On his Instagram page, Sonnie Badu shared a beautiful photo of his wife Annie saying that in the midst of the chaos, there is something to thank God for and celebrate about.

Check out the post below: