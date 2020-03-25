The immediate past Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Professor Opoku Onyina, has urged Ghanaians to remain humble as they seek God’s face over the coronavirus pandemic.



According to Prof Onyina, humility in the national day of fasting and prayer is what will cause God to hear the plea of the nation.

“Fasting is about humility and seeking the face of God. So we must pray for God’s mercy on the world that He forgives us and heals us of the infirmities which are crippling the world,” he said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem.



Saying an intercessory prayer for the nation and the world at large, he prayed for the protection of health professionals, world leaders, knowledge and insight for scientists into how to stop the virus and strengthen their resolve in finding treatment for COVID-19