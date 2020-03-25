Ghanaians will today, Wednesday, 25th March, 2020 observe a national day of fasting and prayer to seek the face of God in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus has already killed two persons out of the 53 who tested positive for it over the past couple of weeks.

Its voracious appetite has been evident in the last few months as it has claimed the lives of nearly 19,000 globally and the count is ongoing.

Today, Wednesday, March 25, the whole country – irrespective of religious, political or social affiliations – is praying for Divine intervention to halt the fast pace at which the virus, also known as COVID-19, is spreading in the country.

This followed the declaration by President Nana Akufo-Addo for the nation to fast and pray for the country on the day.

How prayers are going to be done