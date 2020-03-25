Parliament on Wednesday joined the country to observe the National Prayer and Fasting Day to overcome the coronavirus spread in the country as directed by the President during his address to the nation.

Their prayer was headed by the Chairman of the Parliament Christian Fellowship, Emmanuel Bedzrah, who pleaded with God to forgive leaders who have not been efficient in their delivery.

Also, he called on God to forgive Ghanaians of our sins, forgive politicians of their greed, corruption and those who have shed blood.

Ghanaians are expected to sacrifice their meals and intercede for God to see the country through as COVID-19.