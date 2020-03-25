Ghana has recorded its third coronavirus death at the 37 Military Hospital as the wife of a two-star general falls victim.
ALSO READ:
- Coronavirus: Ghana records 15 more cases; confirmed cases now 68
- Chief Imam declares two-day fast for Muslims in Ghana
- Coronavirus: Banks to sanitise cash
According to Joy News sources, her husband is also in critical condition.
The source said both of them contracted the virus when they received a parcel from the United Kingdom.
Ghana now has 68 coronavirus cases, according to an update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS).