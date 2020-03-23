Members of the Ghana Association of Bankers, as part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus, have agreed to regularly sanitise banknotes.

Although the World Health Organisation says banknotes do not transmit the coronavirus, the banks are taking precautions.

The Association, in a statement issued in Accra Monday said, they will adhere to the World Health Organisation and Ghana Health Service hygiene protocols and guidelines on COVID-19 in order to protect public health.

In furtherance of these protocols and guidelines, members of the Association have also agreed to share services and facilities with each other.

To increase the use of digital channels, the banks have also decided to waive internet banking and Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems charges for customers.