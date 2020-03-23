A 35-year-old man, suspected to have contracted the deadly coronavirus, has been discharged.

Adam Alhassan was discharged by doctors at the West Gonja Municipal hospital in Damongo in the Savannah region after he tested negative.

The young man, who returned from Italy, was in isolation at the facility when news went viral that he was positive after he exhibited symptoms.

The issue created fear and panic in the area with residents refusing to interact with his family members for fear of being infected.

Based on this backdrop, hospital authorities at West Gonja Hospital and West Gonja Municipal Directorate intervened and took his blood samples for testing at the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital.

Fortunately, Mr Alhassan tested negative and has since been reunited with his family.

Family members, who could not hide their joy, thronged the streets of Damongo in jubilation after suffering stigmatisation.