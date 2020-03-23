Head coach of the senior national football team, C.K. AKonnor, has joined the #StayAtHomeChallenge that has engulfed social media since last week.

The former Asante Kotoko and Ashgold gaffer welcomed the challenge when his assistant, David Duncan nominated him.

The former Wolfsburg skipper shared his entry on Twitter on Monday.

The 45-year-old managed to complete a 20-touch sequence and he challenged his former national teammate, Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew and the Ghana Football Association boss, Kurt Okraku, to take part in the challenge.

The challenge has come about due to the Coronavirus pandemic which has forced a lot of people to be indoors as they try to limit their interaction with the outside world in hopes of limiting the spread of the virus.

The challenge requires that people try to juggle a roll of toilet paper by keeping it airborne as is done in a keepy-uppy in football.

Footballers around the globe have shared their entries on social media and they have thrown the gauntlet down to their friends and colleagues.