Eight more Members of Parliament (MPs), who have recently returned from a trip abroad, have been asked to self-quarantine.

This brings the total number of MPs on self-quarantine to 10.

The Speaker of Parliament, who made the announcement during Monday’s sitting, did not mention the names of the eight legislators when he was asked.

“You don’t expect me to mention names,” he said, adding “this is not done anywhere with regards to these conditions.”

He, however, added that the legislators are in self and voluntary isolation under the advice and supervision of Parliament’s physician and clerk.

“You don’t go about issuing details of names and all that. We are handling the matter in a very professional manner,” he stressed.

Last week, two MPs were asked to self-quarantine. Some five parliamentary staff, who were on the trip with them, were also asked to self-isolate for the mandatory 14 days before returning to Parliament.

“They should stay outside to enable a period of purge to take place before they come,” the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.

Meanwhile, Parliament, as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, is contemplating moving its sittings to the Accra International Conference Centre.

“For the time being, we want to leave one seat in between two members so that we sit in a way that is healthy. We will also be showing good example to our countrymen and women on the importance of social distancing,” Speaker Oquaye said.

Ghana has so far recorded 24 cases of COVID-19 with one death.