Minority in Parliament has walked out of the House after it’s Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak accused the Speaker of lawlessness.

This was after Prof. Mike Ocquaye refused to halt proceedings over lack of quorum.

The House was considering the Corporate Insolvency Bill with only about 60 MPs in the chamber out of 275.

One third of MPs are needed to form a quorum.

Muntaka Mubarack says Prof. Mike Ocquaye’s decision not to halt proceedings amount to a shame.

He interrupted proceedings with his outburst after the speaker refused to recognise him.