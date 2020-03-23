The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, on Monday met with the party’s COVID-19 Response Team in Accra.

The inaugural meeting discussed the NDC’s proposals submitted through the Speaker of Parliament and also immediate actions the team considers critical to the management of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Some 24 infected cases have so far been confirmed by health authorities, with one death.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo expressed the party’s confidence in the capacity of the team to help in the management of the pandemic, reminding them that they must quickly hit the ground running.

The COVID-19 Response team is made up of health professionals and technical experts who have been tasked by the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, to lead the party’s public advocacy and sensitisation on COVID-19.

They are also to provide support to the government, upon request, in the fight against the pandemic.