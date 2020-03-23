A female Senior High School (SHS) student is in the grips of the police for allegedly ‘fingering’ a three-year-old girl at Fetteh Kakraba in the Central region.

The 17-year-old suspect was apprehended for allegedly inserting his fingers into the genitals of the minor.

The suspect, who is back home due to the outbreak of coronavirus, allegedly, according to reports, lured the victim with yoghurt.

Kasoa Divisional Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit Coordinator, ASP Doris Laryea confirmed this to Adom News on Monday.

She said the suspect, who has been in custody since Friday, will be put before court on Tuesday March 28, 2020.

Distraught mother of the victim, Mercy Brew, expressed shock at the conduct of the young girl who is her daughter’s best friend.

She said she became alarmed when her daughter complained of pains in her genitals.

“I quickly removed her dress and discovered her private part has been tampered with. We rushed her to the hospital and the doctors confirmed she has been fingered,” Madam Brew noted.

She said she quickly reported the matter to the police after the suspect pleaded guilty leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Meanwhile, Chief of Fetteh Kakraba, Nana Essel Amoanquandor III, appealed to the police not to shield anyone in the matter.

He noted that the behaviour of the suspect should be a wake-up call to all parents whose wards are in secondary schools.

Nana Amoanquandor called on the Ghana Education Service to beef up security in various schools to reduce the practice of lesbianism.

Adomonline.com|Kofi Adjei|Adom News