Ghanaians are on Wednesday, March 22, 2020 expected to hold a national day of fasting and prayer over the Covid-19 pandemic in Ghana and the world.

President Nana Akufo-Addo gave this directive in a nation’s address on Saturday and urged all Ghanaians to partake in seeking God’s face over the deadly disease.

The day will be of prayer with the scripture 2 Chronicles 7:14 with each prayer topic expected to last about 15 minutes. Men of God nationwide will lead various prayer topics on radio and television.

Below are guidelines for the exercise: