Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has donated 1m euros (£920,000) to fight the coronavirus outbreak in Spain.

Guardiola, who is at his home in Barcelona, has been working with his lawyers over the past few days to work out the best way of using the money.

It will go to a campaign being promoted by the Medical College of Barcelona and the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation.

Spain is one of the worst affected countries in Europe.

Official figures on Tuesday showed that 2,696 people had died in the country and close to 40,000 are infected.

The money will be used to help purchase medical equipment and protective material for the hospital staff involved in treating those admitted to hospital.

The Catalan region is one of the areas in Spain which has the most concentrated number of cases.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both reportedly donated 1m euros to coronavirus campaigns this week.

Mundo Deportivo reported that Barcelona forward Messi has donated a total of 1m euros to two hospitals, one in Barcelona and the other in his native Argentina.

Juventus and Portugal star Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes have donated 1m euros to three intensive care units for patients suffering from coronavirus at hospitals in Lisbon and Porto.

Last week Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski donated 1m euros to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Germany.