Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt Rev. Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, has urged Ghanaians to humble themselves as “we seek the face of God in fight against the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.“

According to the moderator, the most important thing faith-based organisations can do to help the country as it battles the pandemic is to pray.

Citing the book of 2 Chronicles 7:14 to buttress his point, Rev Mante said “God will only hear our prayers if we humble ourselves and turn from our wicked ways to seek his face then he will forgive our sins and will heal our land from this pandemic.

Read stories on coronavirus here

“I am pleading with Ghanaians to humble ourselves. Some people may think because of their status they cannot be told to humble themselves to pray but before God helps us and listens to our plea, we need to humble ourselves,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday.

Rev Mante, saying a prayer for Ghana, called upon God and asked Him to deliver us.