Experts have warned that the coronavirus could have infected as much as half of the UK’s population, with many people unaware they even have it.

With symptoms including a fever and dry cough, it can be tricky to know if you’ve been infected or simply have the common cold.

Now, scientists have advised that if you think you have the virus, it may be wise to reconsider your sleeping position.

Researchers from Zhangda Hospital found that sleeping face-down can improve your breathing if you have the disease.

In the study, the researchers analysed 12 coronavirus patients on ventilators, and found that lying face down was better for the lungs.

How you should sleep if you think you have coronavirus

Professor Haibo Qiu, who led the study, said: “This study is the first description of the behaviour of the lungs in patients with severe COVID-19 requiring mechanical ventilation and receiving positive pressure.

“It indicates that some patients do not respond well to high positive pressure and respond better to prone positioning in bed (facing downward).”

While the study only assessed 12 patients, the researchers hope the findings will encourage people showing symptoms to re-think their body positioning in bed.

Professor Chun Pan, co-author of the study, added: “It is only a small number of patients, but our study shows that many patients did not re-open their lungs under high positive pressure and may be exposed to more harm than benefit in trying to increase the pressure.

“By contrast, the lung improves when the patient is in the prone position.

“Considering this can be done, it is important for the management of patients with severe COVID-19 requiring mechanical ventilation.”



