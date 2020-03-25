Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has revealed how he is dealing with life in Italy in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Italy, where the Badu plays has recorded over 5,476 deaths so far.

The Ghana midfield kingpin joined Hellas Verona on loan from Udinese.

“As I speak I have not stepped foot out of my door since March 6, it is very worrying out here,” he told GTV.

“Just last week my foodstuff got finished and I had to call my physiotherapist to bring me some.

“Everywhere is closed, the only place you can go is work, hospital and maybe the supermarket.”

The world has almost been brought to a standstill by the disease, also known as Covid-19, which has infected over 334,981 people and killed 14,652.

Like many social activities and like in many other countries, the Italian national league has been halted as part of the measures to enhance social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In Ghana, two deaths have been recorded so far from 53 infections.

All social gatherings including sporting and religious events have been banned temporarily, amid proposals for imminent lock-down.