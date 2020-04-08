Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly referred to as Shatta Wale has described Ghana’s music industry as a big disgrace.

His description follows news of the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta’s presentation of funds to creatives Kenya amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The presentation, according to the President, was to entertain citizens and netizens who may be experiencing boredom at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Addressing the Nation on the state of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, Kenyatta said the Ksh.100 million (almost a millions dollars) fund will allow artistes, actors and musicians to continue entertaining the public through TV, radio and the internet.

“I direct the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage to avail Ksh.100M from the Sports Fund to our artistes, actors and musicians during the period of the covid-19 pandemic so they may continue to entertain their fellow brothers and sisters through TV, radio and the internet,” said Kenyatta.

At the same time, the Head of State has announced that effective this week, all local artistes will be earning a total of Ksh.200 million per month which translates to an annual payment of over Ksh.2 billion.

Shatta has been advocating for music makers in Ghana to be paid by the government so they can equally entertain Ghanaians.

Moments after the announcement was made by President Kenyatta, Shatta Wale tweeted:

Our industry is a big disgrace to the world .. Many musicians in Ghana don’t know the job they pursuing so how can our government take us serious..Until they see a change no government will support us like this ..If am fool in this , then you are more foolish.Gracias!!