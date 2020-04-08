Slum dwellers at old Fadama who were affected by Tuesday dawn’s fire outbreak are asking government and the public to assist them with some relief items.

A day after the fire broke, the affected residents say they are yet to eat or even take their baths.

Some of the residents whose properties were consumed by the fire say they had to sleep beside gutters in the open while others could only loiter throughout the night.

Scene of the fire

The victims of the outbreak say, almost 24 hours after the fire, neither NADMO nor AMA officials have come to their aid.

Old Fadama is an urban slum area home to a lot of scrap dealers

The victims wants government to assist them rebuild their structures.

Most of the kayayei have left the area back to the north due to the lockdown.